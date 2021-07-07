Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.04. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. 3,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.