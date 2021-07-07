Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,881 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Entergy worth $93,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,167. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.