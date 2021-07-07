Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Update

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.25.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Entasis Therapeutics
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.
