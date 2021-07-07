Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Update

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.