Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $2.92 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00394913 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.72 or 0.01493827 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

