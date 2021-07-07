Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

E stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 11,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,559. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

