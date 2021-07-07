ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.40 ($13.41).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.28 ($12.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion and a PE ratio of -7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.35. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

