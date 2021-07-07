Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Major Shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen Sells 161,431 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ERII stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.25.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on ERII shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.
