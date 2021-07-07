Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Major Shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen Sells 161,431 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ERII shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.