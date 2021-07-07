Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$28.48. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$27.99, with a volume of 669,829 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDV. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.96.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$619.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

