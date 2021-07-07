Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE ENB traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$50.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.07. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.04.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.