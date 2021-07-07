Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 11,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.15.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

