EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

EME opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.57.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

