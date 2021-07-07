ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:RJA)

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,235 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,499% compared to the average daily volume of 86 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.84% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of RJA stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 214,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,457. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agri Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agri Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.