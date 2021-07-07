Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.34.

Several research firms have commented on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,693.68. Insiders sold 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531 over the last quarter.

TSE ELD traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 113,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,083. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$12.07 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.43.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

