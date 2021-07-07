EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 11.2%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) fell 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $34.00. 47,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,608,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 0.42.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang in the 1st quarter worth $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $8,112,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 99,987 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $1,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

