EFFORCE (WOZX) Hits Market Cap of $84.18 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. EFFORCE has a market cap of $84.18 million and $6.48 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.00930317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045381 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,701,999 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

