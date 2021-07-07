Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $925.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.