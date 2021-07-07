Edify Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 14th (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Edify Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EACPU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Edify Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Edify Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EACPU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96. Edify Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

