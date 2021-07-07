Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
