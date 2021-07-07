Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYSE EFL opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.