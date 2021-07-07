Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 4,900 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock opened at $173.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.91. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.11.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

