Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,634 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 195,122 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $172.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

