Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 17,454 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,454 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,208,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 156,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,946,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AINV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $902.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.32.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

