Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $816,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $172.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

