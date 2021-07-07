Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Argo Group International by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

