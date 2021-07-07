Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Select Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,252,000 after buying an additional 141,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after buying an additional 775,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEM opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

