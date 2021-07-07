Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

In other news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

