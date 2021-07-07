Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $10,299,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121,512 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.