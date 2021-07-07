Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $282,000 Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

In other news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

