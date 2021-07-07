Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $262,000 Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

