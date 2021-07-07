Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,454 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32. Apollo Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $902.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

