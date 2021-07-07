Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $259,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

SEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.