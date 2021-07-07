Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,633,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Dycom Industries worth $151,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $41,083,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DY shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

