Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.80 ($43.29).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.84 ($37.46). The stock had a trading volume of 138,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 52-week high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -116.57.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

