Dundee Precious Metals’ (DPM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.36. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.22 and a 12-month high of C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

