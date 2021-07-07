Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.08.

DUK stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

