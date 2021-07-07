Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $103.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

