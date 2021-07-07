DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $127.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $144.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.14.

NYSE:DTE opened at $112.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.41. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $290.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 23,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $252,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

