Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.63

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.53, with a volume of 36243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.28.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.97.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.43. The firm has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.