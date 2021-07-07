Downing Four Healthcare Shs Plc (LON:D4H) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75

Downing Four Healthcare Shs Plc (LON:D4H) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing Four Healthcare Shs stock opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.32. Downing Four Healthcare Shs has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

About Downing Four Healthcare Shs

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

