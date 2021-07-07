Domtar (TSE:UFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.99

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$69.99 and last traded at C$69.99, with a volume of 8368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$67.63.

UFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -18.71.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.8500003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

