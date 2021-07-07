DOGEFI (DOGEFI) Price Up 92.5% Over Last 7 Days

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 92.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One DOGEFI coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGEFI has a market cap of $769,997.73 and approximately $10.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded up 92.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00049334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00136346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00165672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,837.83 or 1.00147494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.99 or 0.00983120 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

