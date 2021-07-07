Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,962 ($38.70). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,942 ($38.44), with a volume of 102,887 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities raised shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,787.50 ($36.42).

Get Diploma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 70.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,886.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.24%.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.