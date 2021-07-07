Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $155,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,643,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

FAST opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.47. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

