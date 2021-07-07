Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,177,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.68% of Nelnet worth $158,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 180.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,463,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.