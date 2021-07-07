Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,266,269 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.83% of Marathon Oil worth $154,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

