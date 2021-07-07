Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCOM. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

DCOM opened at $32.35 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after buying an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $72,000,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.