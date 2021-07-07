Diker Management LLC Makes New Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. Overstock.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diker Management LLC owned 0.12% of Overstock.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 189,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 104,068 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.81. 17,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,696. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock worth $1,263,372 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

