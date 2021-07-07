Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,474.50 ($45.39) on Monday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,393.36.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

