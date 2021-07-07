Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,300.00

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and last traded at GBX 2,300 ($30.05), with a volume of 1432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,020 ($26.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £181.82 million and a PE ratio of 40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,048.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Dewhurst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other Dewhurst news, insider Charles Holroyd purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

