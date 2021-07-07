Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Devro (LON:DVO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVO. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Devro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Devro alerts:

Shares of Devro stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 209.50 ($2.74). 148,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.26. Devro has a 1 year low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 217.36 ($2.84). The firm has a market cap of £349.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954 ($13,004.96). Also, insider Rohan Cummings bought 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.